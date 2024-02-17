AM Squared Ltd Makes New $76,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

