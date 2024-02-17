Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.