Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $247.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $255.60.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $719,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,633,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

