Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,985 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,095 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,249 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 444,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,643 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.59.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

