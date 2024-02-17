Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $1,019,624,364.53 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %
AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $175.39.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
