Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,188 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $332,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

