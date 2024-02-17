Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 6th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $270,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

