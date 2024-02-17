Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.