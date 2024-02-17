Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

