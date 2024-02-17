American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $47,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 167,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 155,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $22.22 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.