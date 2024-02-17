Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.72

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.89. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 32,811 shares changing hands.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

