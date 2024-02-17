Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AM opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

