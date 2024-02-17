Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $12.41 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

