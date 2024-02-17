Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE AM opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

