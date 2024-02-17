Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.04. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 50,619 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.