Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

