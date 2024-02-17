Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.