Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.0 %

BOH opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

