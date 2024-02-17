Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 506,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

