Barclays Boosts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $9.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMWB. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

