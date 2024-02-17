Barclays Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $781.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $788.00 to $781.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $856.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $816.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.82. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $881.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

