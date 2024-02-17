Barclays PLC Sells 2,091,783 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,098. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

