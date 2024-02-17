Barclays PLC Sells 4,433 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

