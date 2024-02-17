Barclays Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $34.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

InMode Trading Down 4.1 %

InMode stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

