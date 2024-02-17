Barclays Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $47.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,666. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

