Barclays Raises SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $145.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

