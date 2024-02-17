Barclays Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $60.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

