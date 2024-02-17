Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.21. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6,852 shares changing hands.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.