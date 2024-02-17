Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.45

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.45 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.36.
Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackhawk Bancorp
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.