BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -576.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

