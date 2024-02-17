BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 486,478 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,990,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,354,489.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.
  • On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,168.94.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.
  • On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.
  • On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.
  • On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

