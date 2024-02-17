BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $925.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $910.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $856.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $816.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $881.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

