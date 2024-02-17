Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

