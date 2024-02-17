Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

