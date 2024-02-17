BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Suren Rana Sells 109,960 Shares

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSIG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 175,725 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,938,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.