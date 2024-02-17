Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.94

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $5.96. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 16,947 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

