BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as low as C$89.50. BRP shares last traded at C$89.79, with a volume of 64,891 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.46.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.787944 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.