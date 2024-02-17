C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

