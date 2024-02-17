Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Shares Up 9.9%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.55. 88,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 68,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.
