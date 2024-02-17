Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 88,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 68,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.

