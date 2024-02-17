Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.85

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.85 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.64). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 31,202 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.74. The stock has a market cap of £18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

