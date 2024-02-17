Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

