Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $781.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.