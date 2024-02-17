Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

