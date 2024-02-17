Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.56. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 284,777 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

