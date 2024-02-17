Carl Ledbetter Sells 44,220 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.
Cloudflare Stock Down 2.7 %
NET opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -179.11 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
