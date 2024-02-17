Carl Ledbetter Sells 44,220 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.7 %

NET opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -179.11 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,172 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.