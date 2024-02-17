Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

