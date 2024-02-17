Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Certara were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. UBS Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

