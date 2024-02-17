Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.59. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

