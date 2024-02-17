Chardan Capital Upgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Buy

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

